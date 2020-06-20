Advertisement

Gov. Cooper orders Confederate statues to be taken down at State Capitol

North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper speaks to supporters at a victory rally the day after his Republican opponent and incumbent Pat McCrory conceded in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper speaks to supporters at a victory rally the day after his Republican opponent and incumbent Pat McCrory conceded in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake(WDBJ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -

Governor Cooper has ordered that Confederate monuments at the State Capitol be taken down in response to Friday’s demonstration in which two statues were toppled, dragged and hung in the streets of downtown Raleigh.

"I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night," Cooper said. "Monuments to white supremacy don't belong in places of allegiance, and it's past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way."

The monuments being removed include the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.

Gov. Cooper called for the monuments to be re-located from the State Capitol back in 2017.

