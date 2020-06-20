Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Confederate monuments are coming down all across the country, some legally and others being toppled and vandalized.

Demonstrators damaged a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh Friday night by using a strap to topple two statues that were part of a larger monument near the state capitol.

Earlier in the evening, police stopped protesters from bringing down the statues and reports suggest one person was arrested during the vandalism.

But protesters came back to the monuments and dragged at least one of the statues down a street and hung the figure from a street light pole.

Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the south while protesting for racial equality following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after being pinned down by police.

