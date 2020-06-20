Advertisement

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Protesters drag statue down the street and hang it from a utility pole in Raleigh
Protesters topple, drag, and hang Confederate statue
Protesters topple, drag, and hang Confederate statue(WRAL)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Confederate monuments are coming down all across the country, some legally and others being toppled and vandalized.

Demonstrators damaged a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh Friday night by using a strap to topple two statues that were part of a larger monument near the state capitol.

Earlier in the evening, police stopped protesters from bringing down the statues and reports suggest one person was arrested during the vandalism.

But protesters came back to the monuments and dragged at least one of the statues down a street and hung the figure from a street light pole.

Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the south while protesting for racial equality following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after being pinned down by police.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: 6 hours ago
A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.

News

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 7 hours ago
June is PRIDE month recognizing the LGBTQ community, but celebrations are looking different this year.

News

Teen charged with statutory child rape

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Greenville man is being held on a $2-million bond after his arrest on statutory child rape charges.

Latest News

News

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Updated: 9 hours ago
During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 9 hours ago
June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, is a holiday that honors the end of slavery in the United States.

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
​Pitt Street Brewery, along with 700 others, have teamed up​ to brew the Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout. ​ The head brewer at Pitt Street expects the beer will be on tap sometime​ near the end of next month.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston group holds virtual PRIDE month celebration to recognize and support members of the LGBTQ community.

News

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in Eastern North Carolina.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Juneteenth - the combination of June and nineteenth is being observed through company holidays, virtual events and week-long celebrations. Events were held all over the world today including in Greenville where organizers held a March. About 100 people came out to the uptown march, which started at 5 Points Plaza and ended at the Town Common.