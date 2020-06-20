Advertisement

Brewery creates beer with a message

Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout on tap at Greenville brewery in late June
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.

Pitt Street Brewery, along with 700 others, have teamed up to brew the Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout. The head brewer at Pitt Street expects the beer will be on tap sometime near the end of next month.

Pitt Street managers said 100% of the proceeds from the new brew will be donated to a local Greenville or ENC charity that supports the cause of racial equality and fight against social injustice.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Demonstrators damaged a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh Friday night by using a strap to topple two statues that were part of a larger monument near the state capitol. The protesters also dragged at least one of the statues down a street and hung the figure from a street light pole.

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: 6 hours ago
A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.

News

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 7 hours ago
June is PRIDE month recognizing the LGBTQ community, but celebrations are looking different this year.

News

Teen charged with statutory child rape

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Greenville man is being held on a $2-million bond after his arrest on statutory child rape charges.

Latest News

News

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Updated: 9 hours ago
During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 9 hours ago
June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, is a holiday that honors the end of slavery in the United States.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston group holds virtual PRIDE month celebration to recognize and support members of the LGBTQ community.

News

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in Eastern North Carolina.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Juneteenth - the combination of June and nineteenth is being observed through company holidays, virtual events and week-long celebrations. Events were held all over the world today including in Greenville where organizers held a March. About 100 people came out to the uptown march, which started at 5 Points Plaza and ended at the Town Common.