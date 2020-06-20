Brewery creates beer with a message

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.

Pitt Street Brewery, along with 700 others, have teamed up to brew the Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout. The head brewer at Pitt Street expects the beer will be on tap sometime near the end of next month.

Pitt Street managers said 100% of the proceeds from the new brew will be donated to a local Greenville or ENC charity that supports the cause of racial equality and fight against social injustice.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.