Vidant Health updating visitor restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is updating its visitor restriction exceptions.

Vidant leaders say visitors will still be screened and are required to wear masks, but now families will be able to visit their loved ones. Vidant says testing and cleaning protocols have helped create a safe environment to make this possible.

Vidant says one healthy adult visitor will be allowed in the hospital’s inpatient departments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the Children’s Hospital, one healthy guardian will be allowed at the bedside, while switching out will be permitted.

Labor and delivery will allow one healthy partner, while the same is true for the emergency department if assistance is needed.

The new guidelines are effective Friday at Vidant Medical Center and on Tuesday at at all Vidant Community Hospitals.

Vidant is also offering assistance with virtual visits if you can’t go in person.

