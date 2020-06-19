UNC System gets new president

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System has a new leader.

The UNC Board of Governors named Peter Hans as their new president.

Hans currently is president of the North Carolina Community College System, a job he took on May 1, 2018. Before that Hans was on the State Board of Community Colleges, as well as a former member of the UNC Board of Governors where he led the board from 2012 to 2014.

“Public education has been the cornerstone of my life and helped shape my years of public service. My goal is to make higher education more affordable for more North Carolinians so we can extend opportunity to all of her citizens.”

Hans starts his new job on August 1st, and replaces Margaret Spellings who left in March of 2019. Dr. Bill Roper has been interim president of the university system.

“Peter Hans passionately believes that North Carolina’s future depends on education, and he has a long track record of uniting people and institutions in pursuit of shared goals. I am confident that, with today’s decision, great things are ahead for the UNC System and for our great state.”

Hans was elected after a year-long national search, which was led by the UNC System Presidential Search Committee.

