UNC System gets new president

The UNC Board of Governors named Peter Hans as their new president.(UNC System)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System has a new leader.

Hans currently is president of the North Carolina Community College System, a job he took on May 1, 2018. Before that Hans was on the State Board of Community Colleges, as well as a former member of the UNC Board of Governors where he led the board from 2012 to 2014.

Hans starts his new job on August 1st, and replaces Margaret Spellings who left in March of 2019. Dr. Bill Roper has been interim president of the university system.

Hans was elected after a year-long national search, which was led by the UNC System Presidential Search Committee.

