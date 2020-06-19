Advertisement

To mask or not to mask?

State leaders consider prospect of statewide mask mandate
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh is the latest North Carolina city to require face masks in public spaces, starting Friday at 4 p.m., and it may not be the last city to require face coverings.

Many communities are asking whether they should do the same.

Face masks.
Face masks.(CBS7 File Photo)

Wednesday Gov. Roy cooper tipped his cap to businesses that require masks for all visitors but did not yet make it a statewide requirement. That could change in the coming days though as the state nears phase 3 of its reopening process.

“It’s something everybody can do to pitch in to slow the spread of the virus,” Cooper said of voluntarily wearing masks.

He says they are still considering it as a statewide requirement.

“We don’t want to have to impose restrictions unless it’s important to further the public health and the evidence is continuing to pile up how important it is for people to wear these face coverings.”

Republican congressman and medical doctor Greg Murphy says blanket legislation isn't effective.

“We first came out working on the pandemic with a shotgun approach and now we need to be more surgical about this.”

He says masks shouldn't be required, even if they are highly recommended.

“This is, in my opinion, a matter of personal responsibility, that people wearing masks are responsible for their own actions, but we also have to understand that our actions can affect the health and welfare of someone else,” he said.

He argues that most of the spread happens in denser areas like Raleigh and Charlotte.

“Eastern North Carolina is in much better condition than some of our larger, higher density localities.”

Gov. Cooper says this should be no different from any other protective measure.

“Public health is a priority and there are laws in place that allow protections for the public health,” he said.

His goals are for protecting each other from the virus to be on the forefront of everyone's mind, regardless of region.

“We want this to be second nature to people.”

There is no guarantee of a statewide mask mandate like the one in Raleigh, but Cooper hinted at more information to come the week of the Jun. 22. Friday, Jun. 26 is the tentative start date for phase 3.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CONNELLY: “I think we’re ready to go into the next phase.”

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Austin Pollack
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly updates face covering requirement.

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

National

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself.

National

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

News

Pilot dies in Wayne County helicopter crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police say a helicopter crashed in a field just north of Goldsboro Thursday afternoon, killing the pilot.

Latest News

News

More stores re-opening in Jacksonville Mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Jacksonville Mall is back to serving the community with more than 50 stores currently open. “Justice” and the Children’s Place opened back up this week.

Weather

Moderate Flooding Expected Downstream from Rocky Mount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

Princeville residents worried about another flood

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
In 1999, Hurricane Floyd caused the town of Princeville to be completely covered with water, and a levee built after that didn’t protect the town from Hurricane Matthew’s floodwaters in 2016. Now residents fear another.

News

Princeville residents, worried about another flood

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Rocky Mount has seen wide spread flooding over the past couple days due to an increased amount of rain taking the Tar River from 6 feet deep to 27 feet.

News

ONSLOW COUNTY: Man wanted for store robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies in Onslow County are asking for your help in tracking down an armed robber.