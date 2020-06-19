To mask or not to mask?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh is the latest North Carolina city to require face masks in public spaces, starting Friday at 4 p.m., and it may not be the last city to require face coverings.

Many communities are asking whether they should do the same.

“We first came out working on the pandemic with a shotgun approach and now we need to be more surgical about this.”

Wednesday Gov. Roy cooper tipped his cap to businesses that require masks for all visitors but did not yet make it a statewide requirement. That could change in the coming days though as the state nears phase 3 of its reopening process.

“It’s something everybody can do to pitch in to slow the spread of the virus,” Cooper said of voluntarily wearing masks.

He says they are still considering it as a statewide requirement.

“We don’t want to have to impose restrictions unless it’s important to further the public health and the evidence is continuing to pile up how important it is for people to wear these face coverings.”

Republican congressman and medical doctor Greg Murphy says blanket legislation isn't effective.

He says masks shouldn't be required, even if they are highly recommended.

“This is, in my opinion, a matter of personal responsibility, that people wearing masks are responsible for their own actions, but we also have to understand that our actions can affect the health and welfare of someone else,” he said.

He argues that most of the spread happens in denser areas like Raleigh and Charlotte.

“Eastern North Carolina is in much better condition than some of our larger, higher density localities.”

Gov. Cooper says this should be no different from any other protective measure.

“Public health is a priority and there are laws in place that allow protections for the public health,” he said.

His goals are for protecting each other from the virus to be on the forefront of everyone's mind, regardless of region.

“We want this to be second nature to people.”

There is no guarantee of a statewide mask mandate like the one in Raleigh, but Cooper hinted at more information to come the week of the Jun. 22. Friday, Jun. 26 is the tentative start date for phase 3.

