Teen charged with statutory child rape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is being held on a $2-million bond after his arrest on statutory child rape charges.

Pitt County deputies say 19-year-old Menfi Matias had been in a sexual relationship with the victim for over ten months.

The victim is a girl under the age of 15, according to deputies.

He was arrested Thursday on two counts of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

