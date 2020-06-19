Shots fired outside Jacksonville Mall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting outside the Jacksonville Mall Friday afternoon.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. they received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot near JC Penney and Belk.

Officers found one vehicle had been hit by gunfire while no victims were located.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Officers are reviewing security videos and conducting interviews. We have no additional information to release at this time.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 910-938-6412 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Police say even the smallest bit of information could help them in this case.

