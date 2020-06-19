Advertisement

Saving Graces: Rito

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rito.

Rito is one of four cats found abandoned in Rocky Mount. His siblings are named Queso, Chipotle and Bean.

Volunteers say Rito is very lovable and loves to cuddle. He will be ready for adoption in the middle of June.

Saving Graces is still looking for donations through their website or the bin outside of PetSmart.

If you are interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment in person once your application is approved.

