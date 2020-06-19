Pilot dies in Wayne County helicopter crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a helicopter crashed in a field just north of Goldsboro Thursday afternoon, killing the pilot.

The crash happened in the area of 260 Daw Pate Road Around 5:30.

Police said they believe the helicopter was spraying crops in the area. and struck a power line causing the pilot to crash.

The pilot has been identified as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpepper, Va.. Officials say only one person was on board. The FAA and the NTSB will oversee the investigation.

