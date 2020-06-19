OFFICIALS: Teenager bitten by shark off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a 16-year-old was bitten by a shark off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore Thursday afternoon.

The National Park Service says the teenager was taken to a hospital in Nags Head for what they believe was a shark bite. Officials say he was about 25 feet in the water about 2.5 miles south of Salvo.

The 16-year-old has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay. No other details are available.

