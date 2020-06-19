North Carolina Primary Runoff Election Testing Advisory

EDITORS:

The NORTH CAROLINA primary runoff election is Tuesday, June 23.

Poll close: 7:30 p.m. EDT

First results expected: 7:45 p.m. EDT

Earlier this year, Representative Mark Meadows of the 11th Congressional District resigned his office to become White House Chief of Staff. The primary on March 3 reduced the candidate field to two when no candidate among the twelve running for this office was able to pass the 30 percent threshold to win. This runoff, also known as a second primary in North Carolina, will decide the Republican nomination between real estate agent Lynda Bennett and real estate investor Madison Cawthorn. The winner will face Democratic nominee retired Air Force prosecutor Moe Davis in November. The 11th Congressional District includes all or part of 17 counties on the west side of the state. It is the only state or federal race on the runoff ballot.

