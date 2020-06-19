Advertisement

NCEL 06-18-20

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NCEL 06-16-20

CONNELLY: “I think we’re ready to go into the next phase.”

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Austin Pollack
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly updates face covering requirement.

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself.

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Pilot dies in Wayne County helicopter crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police say a helicopter crashed in a field just north of Goldsboro Thursday afternoon, killing the pilot.

More stores re-opening in Jacksonville Mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Jacksonville Mall is back to serving the community with more than 50 stores currently open. “Justice” and the Children’s Place opened back up this week.

Moderate Flooding Expected Downstream from Rocky Mount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

To mask or not to mask?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Raleigh is the latest North Carolina city to require face masks in public spaces, starting Friday at 4 p.m., and it may not be the last city to require face coverings.Many communities are asking whether they should do the same.

Princeville residents worried about another flood

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
In 1999, Hurricane Floyd caused the town of Princeville to be completely covered with water, and a levee built after that didn’t protect the town from Hurricane Matthew’s floodwaters in 2016. Now residents fear another.

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Rocky Mount has seen wide spread flooding over the past couple days due to an increased amount of rain taking the Tar River from 6 feet deep to 27 feet.