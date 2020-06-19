NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

05-17-23-24-25

(five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $696,000

01-06-16-27-34, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

7-7-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

2-8-4-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, eight, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-7-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, zero, seven, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million