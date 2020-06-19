More stores re-opening in Jacksonville Mall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local mall is now welcoming back more stores after being shut down in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jacksonville Mall is back to serving the community with more than 50 stores currently open. “Justice” and the Children’s Place opened back up this week.

Next week, Victoria’s Secret is reopening and on Friday June 26th, Bath and Body Works will open back up as well.

Along with stores, food options are also currently open like Moe’s, Red Robin, and Tony’s Pizza. To see more of the latest store openings, you can check out shopjacksonvillemall.com.

