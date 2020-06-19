Advertisement

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Sgt. Wolf Weninger was killed Tuesday at a training accident at Fort Benning.
Sgt. Wolf Weninger was killed Tuesday at a training accident at Fort Benning.(U.S. Marine Corps)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2020
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

MARSOC says Sgt. Wolf Weninger, 28, was fatally injured during a training at Fort Benning in Georgia. He was assigned to the Marine Raider Training Center as a critical skills operator.

Weninger joined the Marine Corps in 2015 after completing recruit training as the Honor Graduate for Hotel Co., 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, MCRD Parris Island. He reported to MARSOC in January 2019. He completed the Individual Training Course and earned the Marine Special Operator Insignia and the 0372 Critical Skills Operator MOS.

The command says,

An investigation into his death is underway.

