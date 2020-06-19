Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Cooper vetoes 2nd reopen bill, this one for N.C. gyms, bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed gyms and bars shuttered since March to receive patrons again. Cooper said Friday the bill could restrict a quick response to virus outbreaks. He vetoed a similar bill earlier this month emphasizing bars. A Repubilcan state senator says the latest vetoed measure was a “economic lifeline for thousands of businesses.” Cooper will announce next week whether he'll modify his executive order to let more businesss reopen.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Vulnerable US Latino communities hard hit by COVID-19

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it is ravaging through Latino communities from the mid-Atlantic to the Southwest, infecting them at alarmingly high rates and amplifying the inequalities they live with. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Now, a growing body of evidence is forming around the virus' toll on Latinos as researchers develop a more advanced data analysis about COVID-19 and race.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

Agency: North Carolina unemployment rate neared 13% in May

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state agency says North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May. The actual rate of 12.9% announced Friday by the Division of Employment Security matches the revised rate for April. The identical figures still reflect the massive layoffs and furloughs that have occurred due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown. The state rate was just slightly over 4% in March. The division said May’s total employed workforce actually increased by 118,000 since April. But that total is 663,000 below where the employed workforce stood 12 months earlier. The state has distributed more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March.

UNC PRESIDENT

N.C. community college head Peter Hans to lead UNC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted Friday to approve a new president to lead the UNC system. Community college head Peter Hans will lead the 17-campus system that includes UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University. He succeeds Bill Roper. Roper served as the interim president after Margaret Spellings resigned in 2018. Hans is a North Carolina native who graduated from Chapel Hill in 1991 and previously served on the Board of Governors and was its chairman from 2012 to 2014. He will be tasked with managing the reopening plans of universities looking to resume in-person classes in the fall.

AP-US-APPLE-STORE-CLOSURES

Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopening just a few weeks ago. The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring. There were 286.7 new cases per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 143.1%. Johns Hopkins University researchers tracking the virus say new cases in Florida have increased by 144.4%.

BC-NC-ARRESTS OUTSIDE JAIL

Police arrest 43 people outside jail in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested 43 people outside a jail in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports that the arrests were made Thursday afternoon outside the Mecklenburg Detention Center. Volunteers and activists had set up tables to provide food and water to people leaving the jail. They also say they were helping former inmates to find housing and mental health services. But officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said visitors and employees were harassed while jail operations were impeded. Sheriff Garry McFadden had told the group to leave. Authorities said the group refused and were arrested hours later.

FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH

Authorities: Pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot from Virginia has died after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in North Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the helicopter went down in a field north of Goldsboro just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. News outlets report that North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpepper, Virginia. Investigators say he was the only person on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.