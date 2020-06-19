Advertisement

Juneteenth events planned across country

Juneteenth marks the date when slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free — two years after their legal emancipation.
Juneteenth marks the date when slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free — two years after their legal emancipation.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Events to commemorate Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery, are scheduled across the country Friday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers landed in Texas with news the Civil War had ended and slaves were freed.

It’s a state holiday in 47 states and is getting more attention this year, partly because of the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country.

Banks like B&T and Chase will be closing early Friday. The Carolina Panthers office will also be closed, as all NFL organizations give their employees paid time off.

Nike and Twitter have also given employees the day off and General Motors will observe 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Face masks required in Dare County starting Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday afternoon Dare County said face coverings will now be mandatory in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

News

COVID-19: Three more deaths in Duplin Co., Craven Co. records 6th death

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duplin County Health Department says one victim was between 50 and 64, and the other two were over 65 years of age.

News

Shots fired outside Jacksonville Mall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say around 2:30 p.m. they received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot near JC Penney and Belk.

News

Governor vetoes gym reopening bill

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the second time Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed bills that would overturn his orders to keep some businesses closed during phase two.

Weather

Tar river expected to crest at moderate stage in Tarboro and Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

Latest News

News

Injured woman rescued by Navy & Coast Guard off Cape Lookout

Updated: 5 hours ago
The U.S. Coast Guard says in a joint operation with the U.S. Navy, the 20-year-old was first taken aboard the U.S.S. Whidbey Island.

Local

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

Local

Vidant Health updating visitor restrictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant Health is updating its visitor restriction exceptions.

Local

Dare County experiencing COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 10 hours ago
According to health officials, there have been nearly 45 confirmed cases in Dare County.

Local

OFFICIALS: Teenager bitten by shark off Cape Hatteras

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The National Park Service says the teenager was taken to a hospital in Nags Head for what they believe was a shark bite.

Morning

A Little Bit of Sunshine: A new flamingo, a new year and a new jersey

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.