Juneteenth events planned across country

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Events to commemorate Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery, are scheduled across the country Friday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers landed in Texas with news the Civil War had ended and slaves were freed.

It’s a state holiday in 47 states and is getting more attention this year, partly because of the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country.

Banks like B&T and Chase will be closing early Friday. The Carolina Panthers office will also be closed, as all NFL organizations give their employees paid time off.

Nike and Twitter have also given employees the day off and General Motors will observe 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of George Floyd.

