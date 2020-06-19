Advertisement

Injured woman rescued by Navy & Coast Guard off Cape Lookout

It was a joint operation between the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who fell while on a recreational boat off Cape Lookout had to be medevaced to Morehead City on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says in a joint operation with the U.S. Navy, the 20-year-old was first taken aboard the U.S.S. Whidbey Island which was about to conduct amphibious training with Camp Lejeune Marines.

The 20-year-old woman fell while aboard a 31-foot boat and hit her head some 20 miles south of Cape Lookout.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Fort Macon came to the Whidbey Island, and the woman was rushed to Carteret Health Care for treatment.

