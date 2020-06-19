Injured woman rescued by Navy & Coast Guard off Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who fell while on a recreational boat off Cape Lookout had to be medevaced to Morehead City on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says in a joint operation with the U.S. Navy, the 20-year-old was first taken aboard the U.S.S. Whidbey Island which was about to conduct amphibious training with Camp Lejeune Marines.

“I arrived to the scene and immediately treated the patient’s primary injuries. After further assessment, the boat crew and I transported the patient back to the Whidbey Island for further medical attention. The brevity and efficiency executed by our medical team proves all of our training is worthwhile.”

The 20-year-old woman fell while aboard a 31-foot boat and hit her head some 20 miles south of Cape Lookout.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Fort Macon came to the Whidbey Island, and the woman was rushed to Carteret Health Care for treatment.

“We greatly appreciate the crew of the USS Whidbey Island for their quick actions in providing swift medical attention to the woman. Cases like this showcase the Coast Guard and Navy’s exceptional partnership and communication skills in situations for those in need while at sea.”

A woman was medevaced Thursday some 20 miles off Cape Lookout. (U.S. Coast Guard)

