Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has announced plans to test all state prison inmates for COVID-19 over the next two months. The move to do so comes after a court ordered the state to come up with a plan to offer a coronavirus test to its entire prison population. Officials say the testing will cost an estimated $3.3 million and take at least 60 days. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said all staff members also be tested. Statewide, numbers released Thursday from North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services showed 1,333 new cases of coronavirus and a third straight day of record-high hospitalizations at 857.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have sent another bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 that’s kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months. The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity. Cooper has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors. Another bill already on his desk would benefit gyms in addition to bars. Cooper has said he'll announce next week whether he'll ease further commerce limits when his current order expires June 26.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s community college system president will become the next head of the University of North Carolina’s 17-campus system. A UNC Board of Governors member said on Thursday that Peter Hans will be introduced on Friday as the UNC system president. A search committee was formed last year to determine a permanent successor to Margaret Spellings, who left in early 2019. Interim president Bill Roper is set to leave the temporary job at the end of this month. Hans is no stranger to UNC system administration, previously serving on the Board of Governors and as its chairman from 2012 to 2014.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House has given tentative approval to let voters decide whether the state should borrow $3.1 billion for public school, higher education and road construction. The legislation getting overwhelming House support on Thursday would put the debt package question on the November statewide ballot. The bill likely will go to the Senate next week, where Republicans remain skeptical about incurring more debt. GOP leaders at the General Assembly hope to adjourn its annual session by next weekend. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the idea of a statewide bond package. Voters approved a statewide bond package in 2016.