Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed gyms and bars shuttered since March to receive patrons again. Cooper said Friday the bill could restrict a quick response to virus outbreaks. He vetoed a similar bill earlier this month emphasizing bars. A Repubilcan state senator says the latest vetoed measure was a “economic lifeline for thousands of businesses.” Cooper will announce next week whether he'll modify his executive order to let more businesss reopen.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it is ravaging through Latino communities from the mid-Atlantic to the Southwest, infecting them at alarmingly high rates and amplifying the inequalities they live with. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Now, a growing body of evidence is forming around the virus' toll on Latinos as researchers develop a more advanced data analysis about COVID-19 and race.

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state agency says North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May. The actual rate of 12.9% announced Friday by the Division of Employment Security matches the revised rate for April. The identical figures still reflect the massive layoffs and furloughs that have occurred due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown. The state rate was just slightly over 4% in March. The division said May’s total employed workforce actually increased by 118,000 since April. But that total is 663,000 below where the employed workforce stood 12 months earlier. The state has distributed more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March.