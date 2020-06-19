Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina A&T has named Will Jones its men's basketball coach. Jones’ 19-game stint as interim coach not only earned him Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach of the year honors, but also the full-time job. The Aggies were 14-5 under Jones last year. He replaced coach Jay Joyner, who resigned following a midseason suspension due to an unspecified personnel matter. A&T finished second in the MEAC and won its first-round game in the conference tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard shared the lead at 7-under 64 in the RBC Heritage. The surprise Thursday might have been Jordan Spieth. He had a triple bogey on his third hole and was hopeful of breaking par. Instead, he ran off a career-best six straight birdies and was only two back with a 66. They were among 66 scores in the 60s in the opening round at Hilton Head. None of those scores belonged to the top three players in the world. Rory McIlroy failed to break par in the first round for the first time since last October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. The Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke's Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contact ended last year. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game will be held at Bank of America Stadium at a date to be determined later and feature a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Conference.