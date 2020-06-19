Governor vetoes gym reopening bill
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would have overturned his executive order keeping gyms and fitness centers closed.
This is the second time Cooper has vetoed bills that would amend his orders to keep certain businesses closed during phase two of the state’s reopening.
On June 5th the governor vetoed a similar bill that would have allowed nightclubs and bars to reopen for outdoor seating. The legislature has yet to override Cooper’s veto of that bill.
House Speaker Tim Moore said all states that border North Carolina have reopened fitness facilities.
