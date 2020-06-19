Governor vetoes gym reopening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would have overturned his executive order keeping gyms and fitness centers closed.

This is the second time Cooper has vetoed bills that would amend his orders to keep certain businesses closed during phase two of the state’s reopening.

On June 5th the governor vetoed a similar bill that would have allowed nightclubs and bars to reopen for outdoor seating. The legislature has yet to override Cooper’s veto of that bill.

“Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety.”

House Speaker Tim Moore said all states that border North Carolina have reopened fitness facilities.

“Once again, the Governor shows that he prioritizes his own power over the livelihoods of responsible small businesses owners and families across North Carolina”

