Face masks required in Dare County starting Sunday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re going to the Outer Banks anytime soon you might want to grab some face masks.

Friday afternoon Dare County said face coverings will now be mandatory in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The order becomes effective Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and includes both indoor and outdoor public areas.

It covers the entire county, including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo.

There are some exceptions, including eating in a restaurant, for medical or behavioral conditions, and for children under the age of 12.

