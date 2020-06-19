Dare County experiencing COVID-19 case increase

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 is everywhere and that includes even some of your vacation destinations.

If you are thinking of staying in state for a vacation, such as the Outer Banks in Dare County, there are cases there too.

According to Dr. Sheila Davies with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 cases in the county prior to May 31st. They have had 22 since then, as of Thursday afternoon. Davies says as we go into the peak summer month, it is important to continue social distancing and not to let your guard down. She says a majority of the cases are people in their mid-20′s.

“They’re sharing that they’re actually wearing their masks when they’re out in public. What I believe is happening is they’re kind of in general letting their guard down with one another.”

Davies again urges the use of a face covering, frequent hand washing, and staying at least six feet apart.

