Advertisement

Dare County experiencing COVID-19 case increase

According to health officials, there have been nearly 45 confirmed cases in Dare County.
According to Dare County health officials, there are nearly 45 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Dare County health officials, there are nearly 45 cases as of Thursday afternoon.(WITN-TV)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 is everywhere and that includes even some of your vacation destinations.

If you are thinking of staying in state for a vacation, such as the Outer Banks in Dare County, there are cases there too.

According to Dr. Sheila Davies with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 cases in the county prior to May 31st. They have had 22 since then, as of Thursday afternoon. Davies says as we go into the peak summer month, it is important to continue social distancing and not to let your guard down. She says a majority of the cases are people in their mid-20′s.

Davies again urges the use of a face covering, frequent hand washing, and staying at least six feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Face masks required in Dare County starting Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday afternoon Dare County said face coverings will now be mandatory in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

News

COVID-19: Three more deaths in Duplin Co., Craven Co. records 6th death

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duplin County Health Department says one victim was between 50 and 64, and the other two were over 65 years of age.

News

Shots fired outside Jacksonville Mall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say around 2:30 p.m. they received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot near JC Penney and Belk.

News

Governor vetoes gym reopening bill

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the second time Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed bills that would overturn his orders to keep some businesses closed during phase two.

Weather

Tar river expected to crest at moderate stage in Tarboro and Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

Latest News

News

Injured woman rescued by Navy & Coast Guard off Cape Lookout

Updated: 5 hours ago
The U.S. Coast Guard says in a joint operation with the U.S. Navy, the 20-year-old was first taken aboard the U.S.S. Whidbey Island.

Local

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

Local

Vidant Health updating visitor restrictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant Health is updating its visitor restriction exceptions.

Local

OFFICIALS: Teenager bitten by shark off Cape Hatteras

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The National Park Service says the teenager was taken to a hospital in Nags Head for what they believe was a shark bite.

Morning

A Little Bit of Sunshine: A new flamingo, a new year and a new jersey

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.