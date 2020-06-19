CONNELLY: “I think we’re ready to go into the next phase.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re heading to or staying in Greenville, you won’t be required to wear a face covering.

Although we have seen that in Raleigh beginning Friday, plus other states have made it a requirement, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says it’s your decision to wear one.

“If you wear a mask, you are wearing one to protect others when you go out to the stores or out in public,” Connnelly said. “It’s a good thing to wear. I don’t think it’s up to any government body to tell you that you have to wear a mask.”

Connelly says it’s a waiting game on whether or not Governor Roy Cooper gives the go ahead to move into phase 3.

“I think we’re ready to go into the next phase,” Connelly said. “I think we also need to be cautious. I don’t think anyone thinks that we need to open everything up, go back to our normal lives, nobody wash their hands, nobody use hand sanitizer, no one wear masks.”

We will reportedly have an idea of whether or not we will move into that phase next week.

