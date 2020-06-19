Advertisement

A Little Bit of Sunshine: A new flamingo, a new year and a new jersey

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on June 19:

Liz’s Choice:

You might remember a few weeks ago, she interviewed staff at Sylvan Heights Bird Park. Behind them, there was a flock of flamingos!

The bird park announced that there is now a newest member of the flock. The first chick of the year was born this month. It hatched on the island behind the visitor center.

Sylvan Heights says they are expecting more chicks to hatch soon.

Jim’s Choice:

Sergeant Angel Ricks with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office had a special birthday surprise for Brenyn Strickland.

Thursday was his 15th birthday and Sergeant Ricks helped him celebrate! She brought him balloons and party hats.

Brenyn is actually a former student of hers. She was a school resource officer at Red Oak Middle School when he was a student.

Austin’s Choice:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a photo of Tom Brady wearing their uniform.

Brady is swapping out his New England Patriots jersey to play for Tampa Bay this season. The photos were a first look at the NFL star in his new uniform since signing a two-year, $50 million deal in free agency.

