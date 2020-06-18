Voluntary workouts continue for ECU football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football’s voluntary workouts continued Thursday afternoon. The Pirates have been holding these optional practices since June 1. As of right now, this ‘voluntary’ workout period runs until mid-July.

Starting July 13, NCAA football teams will be allowed to work eight hours each week. That work can consist of weight training, conditioning and film study. The 29-day preseason schedule will begin August 7, as previously announced.

Student-athletes taking part in ECU’s workouts are mostly locally-based. Out-of-town players are expected to return at a later date.

The team has not yet been made available to the media, but we hope to be able to talk to some Pirates’ coaches and players sometime soon.

ECU is scheduled to play Marshall in its season opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on August 29. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

