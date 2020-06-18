Advertisement

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.
Vidant's Belhaven clinic will be open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant’s Belhaven clinic is scaling back its hours.

Belhaven Town Manager Lynn Davis says the multi-specialty clinic is reducing its hours starting Monday, July 13. The clinic has run 24/7 since it first opened in June of 2016, but will now run from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

Davis says in the last three years, the clinic averaged one patient per night between the hours of 10 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Vidant says one nurse, one medical records clerk and one provider will be cut. The night shift team will also be impacted by the change.

The health system says they are working with these employees through severance benefits and helping them apply for other possible positions in the hospital system.

The clinic opened after Vidant-Pungo Hospital closed in July 2014. The clinic was a $5.5 million project with 19 exam rooms, x-ray equipment, overnight rooms for physicians, a physical therapy room and more.

