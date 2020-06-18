Advertisement

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Downstream crests not expected to be as high
Multiple streets are closed Thursday in Rocky Mount.
Multiple streets are closed Thursday in Rocky Mount.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - More than a dozen streets in Rocky Mount are closed because of rising flood waters.

The flooding comes after the area was dumped on by heavy rain on Wednesday.

Major flood stage for the Tar River at Rocky Mount is 25-feet and on Thursday afternoon it was well above 27-feet. During Hurricane Floyd the river reached 31.7-feet.

Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

The city says the following streets are closed Thursday afternoon:

  • Overton Drive
  • River Drive
  • Braswell Street
  • Atlantic Avenue
  • Hammond Street at Nashville Road
  • Atlantic Avenue by Spruce Street
  • Leggett Avenue
  • Zebulon Road at Circle Drive
  • Ellison Drive
  • Riverside under the train trestle
  • Independence Drive
  • Sunset Avenue at Pinewood
  • Taylor Street at Dawson Place
  • Bessie Lane
  • May Drive
  • Melton Drive

The Tar river basin upstream of Rocky Mount has received 4 to 6″ of rain in the last 48 hours. This has lead to a jump from 6 feet to 27 feet at the Rocky Mount gauge over the last 24 hours. The river is cresting Thursday above the major flood stage of 25.0 feet. The river will start falling later today into Friday. Further downstream the river is expected to crest in Tarboro in the moderate flood stage Friday night. Greenville’s crest will likely come late in the weekend, climbing to a crest around 17 or 18 feet, in the minor to moderate flood stage. The attached graphics plot the river’s levels over the coming days.

