Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - More than a dozen streets in Rocky Mount are closed because of rising flood waters.

The flooding comes after the area was dumped on by heavy rain on Wednesday.

Major flood stage for the Tar River at Rocky Mount is 25-feet and on Thursday afternoon it was well above 27-feet. During Hurricane Floyd the river reached 31.7-feet.

Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

The city says the following streets are closed Thursday afternoon:

Overton Drive

River Drive

Braswell Street

Atlantic Avenue

Hammond Street at Nashville Road

Atlantic Avenue by Spruce Street

Leggett Avenue

Zebulon Road at Circle Drive

Ellison Drive

Riverside under the train trestle

Independence Drive

Sunset Avenue at Pinewood

Taylor Street at Dawson Place

Bessie Lane

May Drive

Melton Drive

The Tar river basin upstream of Rocky Mount has received 4 to 6″ of rain in the last 48 hours. This has lead to a jump from 6 feet to 27 feet at the Rocky Mount gauge over the last 24 hours. The river is cresting Thursday above the major flood stage of 25.0 feet. The river will start falling later today into Friday. Further downstream the river is expected to crest in Tarboro in the moderate flood stage Friday night. Greenville’s crest will likely come late in the weekend, climbing to a crest around 17 or 18 feet, in the minor to moderate flood stage. The attached graphics plot the river’s levels over the coming days.

Tar River in Rocky Mount reaches 3rd highest level ever. (Phillip Williams)

Tar River in Greenville is rising toward moderate flood levels over the weekend. (Phillip Williams)

4 to 6" of rain along the Tar river basin upstream of Rocky Mount (WITN)

