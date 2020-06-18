Advertisement

Raleigh will require masks when in public

North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
North Carolina's capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.(Fallon Appleton)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s emergency proclamation takes effect Friday.

It mandates face coverings over the mouth and nose when people come in contact with those who are not members of their household in both public and private spaces where it is not possible to stay at least six feet apart.

All restaurant, personal care and retail employees must wear the coverings while on duty.

Violators won’t be penalized, but law enforcement officers are being asked to encourage voluntary compliance.

