ONSLOW COUNTY: Man wanted for store robbery

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are asking for your help in tracking down an armed robber.

Willie’s Mini Mart on Freedom Way, just outside of Jacksonville, was held up around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man came in the store with an older, black, semi-automatic pistol.

A store surveillance camera caught this image of the robber (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say he was a black man, between 5′6 and 5′11 tall, weighs between 160-180 pounds, and had shoulder-length dreads.

At the time he was wearing an orange ski mask, a black mask across his face, two-tones dark and light gray jacket, and black pants, according to deputies.

The robber left toward the Sherwood Mobile Home Park in a red Dodge Neon with aluminum foil covering the plate.

Deputies say this was the get-away car (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.