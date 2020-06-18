Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for North Carolina and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM North Carolina Economic Investment Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.nccommerce.com/, https://twitter.com/NCCommerce

Contacts: David Rhoades, North Carolina Dept of Commerce, 1 919 814 4611

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:15 AM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail in Virginia and North Carolina for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Virginia and North Carolina for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a listening sessions on reopening schools with Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin and Richmond, VA, educators, students, and parents (10:15 AM EDT) and with Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Raleigh and Durham, NC, educators, students, and parents (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclrGKpQ1xaRfZo8PS4Af39DALACWPHPJI1cytMaq9KOSh1-g/viewform *

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM North Carolina Gov. Cooper holds coronavirus briefing - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

Location: North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, 1636 Gold Star Dr, Raleigh, NC

Weblinks: https://www.nc.gov/, https://twitter.com/NC_Governor

Contacts: North Carolina Office of the Governor Communications, govpress@nc.gov, 1 919 814 2100

View livestream here: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update * Reporters can register to dial in here: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/5RWDOE5UXYAJ367C * Enter your name and news organization * The line will open at 1:45 PM * After remarks conclude, the Q&A will begin Press 1 to be put in the queue to ask a question * Throughout the day, Gov. Cooper holds meetings and conducts other business

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump Testimonies - North Carolina' event - 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump Testimonies - North Carolina' event, via conference call, on 'the strides President Donald Trump has made for the anti-abortion community and what is at stake come November', featuring Pro-Life Voices for Trump advisory board member Tonya Baker Nelson

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM Lara Trump on 'Women for Trump: Lunch with Lara in North Carolina' event - 'Women for Trump: Lunch with Lara in North Carolina' event, via Zoom, with special guest Trump 2020 campaign senior advisor (and President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law) Lara Trump

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions