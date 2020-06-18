New Bern police looking for missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police want you to be on the lookout for a woman who was reported missing.

Officers are looking for 30-year-old Elizabeth Spencer. Police say her family last saw her around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white v-neck t-shirt.

Spencer has blonde hair with brown highlights, hazel eyes, a tattoo of three stars on the left side of her neck, is 5′0 tall and approximately 160 pounds.

Police say she may be driving a 2004 white Chevrolet Suburban with the North Carolina license plate ZXZ-6715.

They say her disappearance is still under investigation. If you have any information or know where she might be, call New Bern police at at (252)672-4323.

