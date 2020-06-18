NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-16-22-28-30
(four, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $565,000
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
7-9-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, nine, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-6-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, six, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-0-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, zero, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million