Nags Head cancels Fourth of July fireworks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Nags Head has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

Town leaders posted on Facebook, “With a heavy heart, we have canceled our 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for 2020 due to concerns for the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and spectators.”

The town says they look forward to planning a big event for 2021.

On Wednesday, the City of Greenville cancelled its Fourth of July event for the safety of the public.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.