Marines awarded for COVID response in New York

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Seven Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune received awards for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

All seven men were part of “Task Force New York City.” The Marines helped bring relief to the big apple during the crisis and beyond.

First Lieutenant Gerhard Vanarkel, who was one of the Marines awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, said the honor means the world to him.

Vanarkel said, “These Marines packed up and left on a moment’s notice, all for the sake of helping other Americans when they needed it most. This award recognizes their character, selflessness, and resiliency.”

