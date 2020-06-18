Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

In a year that has all the makings for being active, African dust being carried over the Atlantic may help keep it quiet for the next few weeks. The relationship is pretty well understood that as the amount of dust increases, the chances of tropical systems developing in the Atlantic decrease.

A publication in the American Geophysical Union explored this relationship, “Our analysis suggests the variability in dust… is strongly linked to changes in North Atlantic tropical cyclone activity.” Below you will find the strong link:

A strong relationship can be seen between dust and tropical cyclone days. (Amato T. Evan)

“New evidence for a relationship between Atlantic tropical cyclone activity and African dust outbreaks”

In the figure above, the gray line represents days with tropical cyclones while the black indicates dust concentration. Notice as the gray lines goes up, the number of tropical cyclones days goes down.

In years when the dust is thick and traveling across the Atlantic, tropical development can be hindered if not shut down completely. As of Wednesday night, satellite data has clearly indicated a strong wave coming off of Africa with a substantial amount of dust. Combine that with other ingredients regarding tropical development and all signs point to very low tropical activity for the next few weeks.

Additionally, like wildfire smoke, particulate in the air can actually enhance the colors of our rising and setting sun. By this weekend it’s possible this dust will create a vibrant atmospheric painting of reds, oranges and purples.

