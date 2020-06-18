Advertisement

Jacksonville police chief reacts to president’s executive order on policing

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero says they don't teach some of the policies the order bans.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the calls for police reform have gotten louder nationwide, police agencies now have incentive to make changes.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that lays out guidelines on old policies that agencies should ban, and new policies to implement. The order includes a nationwide ban on chokeholds, like the practice used in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the 2014 killing of Eric Garner in New York.

The order also includes a national database of police officers, who have used excessive force in the past, and gives an incentive for agencies that increase training to meet standards established by the Department of Justice.

“We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers,” said Trump.

The chokehold ban includes an exception if the police officer feels his/her life is in danger. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said police officers in his department are trained to slow down and deescalate those potentially tense situations.

“That’s the training that we’ve given, and that’s the philosophy of the department. Our philosophy is that we protect the sanctity of life,” said Yaniero.

Yaniero said the state doesn’t teach the practices recommended to be banned under the President’s order, and that the Jacksonville department training changes have led to a 78% decrease in cases of excessive force in the city since 2012.

During a time of high tensions with law enforcement and protesters, former Onslow County NAACP President Al Burgess said, in order to heal some of that tension, the reforms alone just won’t be enough.

“That’s not the problem, the problem is that there is a double standard when it comes down to the way that the justice system does business,” said Burgess. He said the issue of police brutality is one of racial tension and a lack of compassion, not of policy or training. “The justice system and the laws that apply to the justice system disproportionately affect people of color,” said Burgess.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

COVID-19: More cases reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state continues to hit record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Camp Lejeune says the Marine developed complications and passed away Monday evening.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

News

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit with Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

Latest News

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration’s challenge to end the DACA program.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Local

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.

National

1.5 million sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
About 1.5 million laid-off workers sought unemployment aid in the U.S., an 11th straight weekly drop, as the economy increasingly reopens.

Local

Nags Head cancels Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Nags Head has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 7 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.