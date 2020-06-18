Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People trying to enter the two buildings operated by the North Carolina General Assembly will get their temperatures checked again after the COVID-19 protocol was discontinued this week. Senate Democrats complained after the checks by General Assembly police and nurses were discontinued. The legislative complex administrator said no one ever registered a temperature high enough to warrant a medical referral when the checks were performed for several weeks. But Paul Coble says the checks will return next week. Coble says cleaning and safety initiatives and other operating adjustments have resulted in over $1 million in added expenses.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized legislation allowing judges to sentence non-violent drug traffickers below mandatory minimum sentence lengths and fines in some situations. The House voted on Wednesday unanimously for the First Step Act. The Senate approved it Tuesday. The First Step Act would give discretion to judges in sentencing if the offender meets specific standards, including the need for drug addiction treatment. It's one of two criminal justice reform measures that went to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk this week. The other bill would allow more people to get their criminal records cleared of lower-level criminal convictions and dismissed charges.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is lifting a moratorium that had been in place since 2015 preventing the school from removing names on campus buildings that may be associated with slaveholders or white supremacy. The university imposed the moratorium after changing the name of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall to remove the name of William Saunders, a 19th-century board member at the school and also a purported Ku Klux Klan leader. The moratorium was supposed to last until 2031, but the board of trustees voted Wednesday to lift it. The university said Wednesday that trustees will begin reviewing potential guidelines for deciding what names should be removed.

SEATTLE (AP) — The family of a North Carolina man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Washington state has filed a $28 million wrongful-death claim. The Seattle Times reported the family of 26-year-old Said Joquin filed the claim against the city of Lakewood, its police chief and the officer. The claim alleges Joquin had his hands up May 1 when Officer Mike Wiley approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and shot Joquin three times. Wiley told investigators he believed Joquin was reaching for a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The city has 60 days to respond.