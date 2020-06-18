Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's emergency proclamation takes effect Friday. It mandates face coverings over the mouth and nose when people come in contact with those who are not members of their household in both public and private spaces where it is not possible to stay at least six feet apart. All restaurant, personal care and retail employees must wear the coverings while on duty. Violators won't be penalized, but law enforcement officers are being asked to encourage voluntary compliance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites.

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina city of Salisbury has approved a measure that would remove an 111-year-old Confederate monument there. The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that statue depicts a Greek goddess holding a dying Confederate soldier. Demonstrations have sprung up across the country against such monuments following the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis. Salisbury’s police chief has deemed the monument to be a public safety threat following heated protests. The city approved an agreement Tuesday that would move the statue to a cemetery. The United Daughters of the Confederacy owns the monument. It has 10 days to sign the agreement with the city.

SEATTLE (AP) — The family of a North Carolina man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Washington state has filed a $28 million wrongful-death claim. The Seattle Times reported the family of 26-year-old Said Joquin filed the claim against the city of Lakewood, its police chief and the officer. The claim alleges Joquin had his hands up May 1 when Officer Mike Wiley approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and shot Joquin three times. Wiley told investigators he believed Joquin was reaching for a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The city has 60 days to respond.