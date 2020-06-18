Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday's order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Hilton Head still has that relaxing ambiance in one of the most chill settings on the PGA Tour. What belies the peaceful setting is the calendar. The RBC Heritage typically is held the week after the Masters, a time for players to exhale after all that pressure going into the year's first major. Now it's in the middle of June with only nine events left to qualify for the FedEx Cup postseason. So there is an easy vibe from the looks of it, coupled with a sense of urgency for the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Davis Love III had to recover from more than being away from golf for the last three months. Two weeks after the new coronavirus shut down golf, his home at Sea Island burned to the ground. But the two-time Ryder Cup captain says it was emotional to pack for a return to the tour. For starters, he couldn't find all he needed to pack. Love says facing so many concerned friends reminds him of when his father was killed in a plane crash. He says Andy Bean advised him to prepare what to say so seeing friends wouldn't wear him down.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers new defensive coordinator Phil Snow is well aware of the big challenge ahead this season. The energetic 64-year-old Snow is tasked with rebuilding a once-proud defense that sustained enormous falloff last year allowing 29.4 points per game — second most in the NFL. He’ll have to do it with an extremely young defense against three potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks within the division in Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. Toss in the fact Snow is trying to install an entirely new system virtually rather than in person during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.