ECU Student Government writes open letter denouncing racism, calls for change

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s Student Government Association (SGA) wrote an open letter to the University denouncing racism and calling for changes on campus to increase diversity and condemn discrimination.

SGA members decided to write the letter following recent social injustices like the killing of George Floyd. Their first recommendation to the school is to encourage immediate investigation by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities into any student accused of racial discrimination or harassment.

They also asked for a diversity training program for all incoming students , freshmen or transfer students. The SGA president said the training would be similar to the program students must complete about the use and abuse of alcohol.

“All employees of ECU already have to do it,” said Madison Stamper, the Student Body Attorney General. “They already have a template and we’re just thinking, it’s important.”

Their last request is a monthly meeting between someone from the Office of the Chancellor and student minority organizations, such as ECU’s NAACP and the Black Students Union.

“It’s one thing to have a place at the table, but to have a voice at the table and to make that voice heard effectively...to impact change that is going to leave a lasting legacy,” said Josiah Thornton, one of the SGA’s At-Large representatives and also a member of the NAACP at ECU.

Tucker Robbins said, he wants to remind the student body that supporting and uplifting all students is their job. “I just simply want to listen to you, understand you. And anything you guys want to be heard on, you know I’m here to support you and amplify that voice for you,” he said.

The Chair of ECU’s Board of Trustees, Vern Davenport, said their efforts were commendable. “The ECU Board of Trustees couldn’t be prouder to stand with the student government association in their commitment to listening to and empowering minority voices on campus,” he said. “We look forward to working with Tucker Robbins, SGA President, and the Student Assembly on their initiatives.”

The letter was written by a committee within the SGA, and most of its members signed it. The University has not yet responded to their call to action.

