Eastern Carolina shoppers react to Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s announcements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two well-known brands that many say are racially insensitive are making changes.

After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging. (Source: AP Graphics) (AP)

Both Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's Wednesday announced their plans to alter their labeling to achieve a less prejudiced brand identity.

The controversy revolves around the product names and packaging of both brands which some, including the companies themselves, say are derived from slavery era stereotypes of African Americans.

“There’s going to have to be a lot of advertising and a lot of discussion in the advertising about why they’re rebranding,” said ECU business professor Amy McMillan.

She adds a total overhaul of a brand identity can be harmful for business if not done right.

“You want to make sure that your consumers still recognize your product. Aunt Jemima’s been around for 130, 131 years, a really long time and there’s brand recognition involved in that.”

Consumers are split on how they feel about the effort to promote racial equality.

“I guess if you want to start with the small things, that’s good but there are so many bigger things you can actually start edging toward the chopping block instead of going for Aunt Jemima,” said shopper Sharode Seward. “That’s a small portion; no one really cares about that.”

Shopper Emily Johnston disagrees with the decision.

“That makes me angry, because Aunt Jemima’s been out a long time, and I buy her product,” Johnston said. “That makes me angry.”

Johnston claims all the changes taking place are overkill.

“Are we going to sit here and go through all these people who have their pictures on each product and take it off?”

Seward acknowledges the message behind the change.

“You can see who really stands for what they stand for,” he said. “You also can see who’s actually just saying it so they won’t lose sales and profits. It opens your eyes.”

McMillan says changes like these are not decided on lightly.

“It really has taken a critical mass in terms of citizens and people in this company pushing back in order for these kinds of changes to take place.”

Those changes, for Aunt Jemima, will come later this year.

Neither brand has announced what they plan to rename their products to, but both have made it clear they no longer wish to identify with their current representation of people of color.

PepsiCo, which owns Quaker Oats, also announced a $400 million initiative to “lift up black communities and increase black representation” at the company.

