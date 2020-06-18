Advertisement

DACA recipients in eastern North Carolina relieved, wary about Supreme Court Decision upholding program

The Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 decision to not allow Pres. Trump to rescind the Obama-era immigration program
By Liam Collins
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dreamers across the country and in eastern North Carolina are safe from deportation - for now. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Thursday to uphold the Obama-era immigration program that protects students from deportation who moved to America under the age of 16.

“We won’t feel safe until really until everything’s good to go, and it looks like we’re a little far from that right now,” said 21-year-old Olga Bautista, who moved to America when she was four years-old.

Bautista said knowing she won’t be deported anytime soon is a relief, but added that there are more reforms that need to happen to give her the same opportunities as full United States citizens.

“It does feel unjust sometimes. It’s unfair,” said Bautista. “I just gotta work with what I have to in order for me to go somewhere – to be somebody.”

President Donald Trump tried to rescind the program in 2018, arguing that the establishment of the program was an overreach of power by the Obama administration. Ever since then, immigration attorney Elizabeth Wood said she’s been waiting with bated breath on a decision.

“We weren’t sure. We were hopeful but we really had no idea. You never know with the supreme court,” said Wood.

The court upheld the program stating the president hadn’t given enough detail to why the program needed to be repealed. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision, but dissented only that the program is not protected under the equal protection clause of the constitution. It’s a caveat Wood said could complicate future action on immigration.

“There’s always this threat that it could be taken away again. So we need something more permanent,” said Wood.

An unsettling idea for Olga Bautista.

“We’re safe for now,” said Bautista. “We scratch and dig and do everything we can but it’s definitely harder for us.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CONNELLY: “I think we’re ready to go into the next phase.”

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Austin Pollack
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly updates face covering requirement.

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

National

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself.

National

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

News

Pilot dies in Wayne County helicopter crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police say a helicopter crashed in a field just north of Goldsboro Thursday afternoon, killing the pilot.

Latest News

News

More stores re-opening in Jacksonville Mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Jacksonville Mall is back to serving the community with more than 50 stores currently open. “Justice” and the Children’s Place opened back up this week.

Weather

Moderate Flooding Expected Downstream from Rocky Mount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

To mask or not to mask?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Raleigh is the latest North Carolina city to require face masks in public spaces, starting Friday at 4 p.m., and it may not be the last city to require face coverings.Many communities are asking whether they should do the same.

News

Princeville residents worried about another flood

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
In 1999, Hurricane Floyd caused the town of Princeville to be completely covered with water, and a levee built after that didn’t protect the town from Hurricane Matthew’s floodwaters in 2016. Now residents fear another.

News

Princeville residents, worried about another flood

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Rocky Mount has seen wide spread flooding over the past couple days due to an increased amount of rain taking the Tar River from 6 feet deep to 27 feet.

News

ONSLOW COUNTY: Man wanted for store robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies in Onslow County are asking for your help in tracking down an armed robber.