Crews rescue residents during Rocky Mount flooding

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, water from the Tar River rushed over the dam in Rocky Mount. That river water has flooded many areas in the city and has the potential to threaten other areas in Eastern North Carolina.

Phil Batchelor is a resident of Rocky Mount. He said, “You don’t have any place for the river to go except up and over the banks.”

Melton Drive is just one of the roads closed off by the city due to flooded out streets. Melton Drive is home to Smith’s Truck and Diesel. Ron Smith is the owner of the now flooded out business and said his building has at least five feet of water in it.

“We’re still going to take a tremendous loss on the stock and stuff we couldn’t move.” Smith said.

Smith was able to get all of his customers trucks and some equipment out of the shop before the water came in, but some items that were left behind are now under water too.

Batchelor said these areas have a history of flooding. “Well, its almost an annual thing, but it don’t really get quite this high,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said, “Flood waters should recede and conditions should continue to improve.”

ITN Meteorologists predict only scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days.

