Advertisement

Bertie County drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing in Bertie County
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several people showed up in a small Bertie County town Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19.

Cars lined up at a drive-thru testing site at Colerain Elementary between 10 am and 2 pm Wednesday.

Some residents made an appointment for testing, while others just showed up for the drive-thru. One advantage was that the event was free to the public.

Many counties across the state have increased testing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Governor Roy Cooper said they want to test as many people as they can to help identify those with the virus and help stop the spread. Officials say it’s also about putting the public at ease with easier access to testing.

The Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer said now is a prime opportunity to test residents.

"Many Citizens can be affected by the virus and not have any symptoms. We want to not only have a better look at what is going on in the community but also give comfort to the citizens. As we can test them at this time," said Dr. Claudia Richardson.

People who took the test Wednesday will know their results within 72 hours. If you want to know more about future locations for testing, you can follow the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center on social media or check out their website at https://www.rcchc.org/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

COVID-19: More cases reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state continues to hit record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Camp Lejeune says the Marine developed complications and passed away Monday evening.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

News

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit with Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

Latest News

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration’s challenge to end the DACA program.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Local

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.

National

1.5 million sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
About 1.5 million laid-off workers sought unemployment aid in the U.S., an 11th straight weekly drop, as the economy increasingly reopens.

Local

Nags Head cancels Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Nags Head has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 7 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.