Bertie County drive-thru COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several people showed up in a small Bertie County town Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19.

Cars lined up at a drive-thru testing site at Colerain Elementary between 10 am and 2 pm Wednesday.

Some residents made an appointment for testing, while others just showed up for the drive-thru. One advantage was that the event was free to the public.

Many counties across the state have increased testing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Governor Roy Cooper said they want to test as many people as they can to help identify those with the virus and help stop the spread. Officials say it’s also about putting the public at ease with easier access to testing.

The Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer said now is a prime opportunity to test residents.

"Many Citizens can be affected by the virus and not have any symptoms. We want to not only have a better look at what is going on in the community but also give comfort to the citizens. As we can test them at this time," said Dr. Claudia Richardson.

People who took the test Wednesday will know their results within 72 hours. If you want to know more about future locations for testing, you can follow the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center on social media or check out their website at https://www.rcchc.org/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.