Advertisement

1.5 million sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

(Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
(Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - About 1.5 million laid-off workers sought unemployment aid in the U.S., an 11th straight weekly drop, as the economy increasingly reopens.

The pace of job cuts has steadily declined in the three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling rate of jobless claims suggests that the devastation inflicted on the job market and the economy has bottomed out. Still, even by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

The overall economy appears to have begun a slow recovery. Employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, and the unemployment rate declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. In addition, shoppers increased their retail purchases in May, retracing some of the record-setting plunges of the previous two months.

Many economists caution, though, that the economy will likely struggle to sustain its recent gains.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: moments ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Weather

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

COVID-19: More cases reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state continues to hit record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Camp Lejeune says the Marine developed complications and passed away Monday evening.

National

Fauci: “Football may not happen this year”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Latest News

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

News

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit with Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit With Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration’s challenge to end the DACA program.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Local

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.