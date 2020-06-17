Washington Regional Medical Center hosts COVID-19 drive-thru testing
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Regional Medical Center, formally Washington County Hospital, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, you can call the hospital directly at 252-793-4135.
An appointment is not needed and drive-ups will be accepted, as well.
The hospital is located at 958 US Hwy 64 East in Plymouth.
