Washington Regional Medical Center hosts COVID-19 drive-thru testing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Regional Medical Center, formally Washington County Hospital, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the hospital directly at 252-793-4135.

An appointment is not needed and drive-ups will be accepted, as well.

The hospital is located at 958 US Hwy 64 East in Plymouth.

