Teacher of the Week: Kelly Meadows from Swansboro High School
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 17 is Kelly Meadows, a math teacher at Swansboro High School.
Meadows was originally born in New York, but has moved around a lot, living in Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and eventually ending up in North Carolina. She says she fell in love with the state 36 years ago and decided to stay.
She graduated from ECU and began teaching at Pamlico Junior High School for five years. She then moved to Swansboro and has been teaching math at the high school for the past 25 years.
She has taught many different math courses in her career, including pre-algebra, algebra and geometry. She says high school math has changed over the years and she now teaches Math 1 and Math 2.
Meadows says, “It’s very rewarding being the first teacher to teach kids many of the algebra skills they will use all through all math courses.”
She currently lives in Swansboro, which is where she raised her two children.
The person who nominated Mrs. Meadows wrote,
Congratulations, Mrs. Meadows!
Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.