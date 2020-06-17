Teacher of the Week: Kelly Meadows from Swansboro High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 17 is Kelly Meadows, a math teacher at Swansboro High School.

Meadows was originally born in New York, but has moved around a lot, living in Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and eventually ending up in North Carolina. She says she fell in love with the state 36 years ago and decided to stay.

She graduated from ECU and began teaching at Pamlico Junior High School for five years. She then moved to Swansboro and has been teaching math at the high school for the past 25 years.

She has taught many different math courses in her career, including pre-algebra, algebra and geometry. She says high school math has changed over the years and she now teaches Math 1 and Math 2.

Meadows says, “It’s very rewarding being the first teacher to teach kids many of the algebra skills they will use all through all math courses.”

She currently lives in Swansboro, which is where she raised her two children.

The person who nominated Mrs. Meadows wrote,

“I am the principal at Swansboro High School and I would like to nominate Kelly Meadows for the WITN Teacher of the Week recognition. As you know, we have been out of school for the COVID-19 crisis. This has been especially hard for our school community, as we were also out for two months last year during Hurricane Florence. Kelly has been teaching for 31 years and serves our community as the co-chair to the math department and as a Math 1 teacher. Visiting Kelly's classes is always a delight. Her students are top performers in our school, district and state. She never misses a beat with instruction and goes above and beyond to connect with her students. Kelly immediately switched to online instruction and quickly developed resources and lessons that were differentiated to meet the needs of her learners. In addition to these new responsibilities, she has developed a communication plan to keep parents abreast of students who were falling behind with their online assignments. Kelly is struggling with this transition to online learning because she loves and misses her students so much. This would be a wonderful pick-me-up for one of the best teachers in our state.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Meadows!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

